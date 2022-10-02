LSU rallies for 4th straight win, 21-17 over Auburn JOHN ZENOR, AP Sports Writer Oct. 1, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) breaks away from Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Auburn wide receiver Camden Brown (17) makes a catch for a touchdown as LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks (1) moves in to tackle Auburn cornerback Keionte Scott (6) on the opening kickoff in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. Banks was injured on the play and was taken off the field on a cart and loaded into an ambulance. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) runs past LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (4) after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 LSU's Sevyn Banks is transported to a waiting ambulance after he was injured on the opening kickoff in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 LSU head coach Brian Kelly paces the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — John Emery Jr. rushed for a tackle-breaking, 20-yard touchdown and Greg Brooks Jr. had a late interception to help LSU complete a 21-17, come-from-behind win over Auburn on Saturday night.
LSU (4-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) fell behind 17-0 before Jayden Daniels brought the visiting Tigers back with help from Auburn blunders. It was the fourth straight win for Brian Kelly and LSU.