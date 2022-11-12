La Salle 77, Wagner 69

Lewis 6-15 7-9 19, B.Brown 2-4 0-0 6, Hunt 5-14 0-0 10, Moore 2-9 0-1 5, Williams 5-12 6-12 20, Price Noel 2-7 0-0 5, Taylor 1-2 0-1 2, Ezquerra 1-2 0-0 2, J.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Fletcher 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 13-23 69.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling