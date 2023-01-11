La Salle 78, UMass 77

Doucoure 2-3 0-0 4, F.Drame 3-3 0-0 6, Brantley 5-11 1-2 12, Brickus 8-13 1-1 22, Nickelberry 3-7 0-0 6, Shepherd 4-9 1-2 11, Gill 2-8 1-2 5, H.Drame 3-5 0-0 6, Marrero 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 32-61 4-7 78.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling