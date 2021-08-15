La Stella, Wood keep Giants rolling, top Rockies 5-2 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Aug. 15, 2021
1 of8 San Francisco Giants' Tommy La Stella hits a two-run double against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali, left, tags out Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz at home during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 San Francisco Giants second baseman Tommy La Stella, top, falls forward after forcing out Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe (9) at second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 San Francisco Giants' Alex Wood pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Colorado Rockies' Jon Gray pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tommy La Stella had three hits and two RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Sunday.
Alex Wood pitched into the seventh inning to win his fifth straight decision. The Giants (76-42) took three of four from their division rivals heading into a three-game series against the New York Mets.
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN