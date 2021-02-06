Labanc, Donato score in shootout to lift Sharks over Ducks JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 1:02 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Labanc and Ryan Donato scored shootout goals on similar moves and the San Jose Sharks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.
Donato began the shootout by deking right and catching John Gibson off balance, allowing him to score on his short side. Labanc then deked left and stuffed it in on Gibson's glove side.