Lafayette 55, CCSU 50

Jenkins 5-8 2-2 14, O'Boyle 4-10 5-5 16, Vander Baan 1-4 0-0 2, Fulton 2-5 0-0 4, Pettit 0-2 0-1 0, Rivera 2-7 1-1 5, Zambie 0-1 0-0 0, Berger 4-7 0-0 11, Sondberg 1-1 0-0 3, Hines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 8-9 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling