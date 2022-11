HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ah-Shaun Davis threw for one touchdown, Jaden Sutton and Elijah Steward both scored on the ground, and Lafayette defeated Colgate 21-16 on Saturday.

The Leopards (3-6, 2-2 Patriot League) won despite not scoring in the second half, as their 21-10 halftime lead stood up. The only score of the second half was Michael Brescia's 38-yard pass to Garrett Oakey in the third quarter. The Raiders failed on a 2-point try as they tried to narrow their deficit to a field goal.