Lamar 91, Our Lady of the Lake 56

Monzon 6-12 1-2 16, Helterhoff 7-9 1-2 17, Darwiche 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Law 2-4 1-2 5, Minjoth 1-5 0-0 3, Gill 0-3 2-2 2, Purnell 2-7 0-3 4, Sanchez 1-1 0-0 2, Maldonado 1-2 0-0 3, Kankolongo 1-1 2-2 4, Pill 0-0 0-0 0, Kasamba 0-3 0-0 0, Camper 0-2 0-0 0, Holder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 7-13 56.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling