Lamar 98, Huston 69

Chatman 1-11 0-1 3, Hallmon 3-6 3-9 9, Shelton 3-9 0-0 9, Ellis 7-14 3-3 23, Kelly 6-13 8-10 22, Scott 1-3 1-2 3, Burroughs-Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Gilleland 0-3 0-0 0, Reimer 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 15-25 69.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling