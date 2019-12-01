Larrazábal birdies last to clinch victory at Alfred Dunhill

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Pablo Larrazábal won the European Tour’s season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship on Sunday after losing a three-shot overnight lead and then making three birdies on his last four holes for a dramatic one-stroke victory.

Larrazábal birdied the par-5 18th as the Spaniard finished 8 under overall and just ahead of Sweden’s Joel Sjoholm.

Larrazábal said he struggled with blisters on his feet and closed with a 75 after six bogeys and a double bogey but his rousing finale enabled him to clinch a fifth European Tour title and first in four years.

Sjoholm’s final-round 69 almost saw him through to victory. Charl Schwartzel (70) finished tied for third at 6 under on his return to tournament action for the first time in eight months because of a wrist injury.

