Las Vegas 107, New York 101

Hamby 2-6 4-4 8, Young 7-13 8-8 23, Wilson 7-13 9-9 23, Gray 5-7 4-4 14, Plum 9-18 6-7 27, Plaisance 0-2 0-0 0, Rupert 1-1 0-0 3, Stokes 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 1-3 3-3 6. Totals 33-64 34-35 107.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended