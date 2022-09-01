Las Vegas 78, Seattle 73

Stewart 12-23 5-5 32, Talbot 2-7 0-0 6, Charles 8-17 0-0 17, Bird 2-5 2-2 6, Loyd 2-10 4-4 8, Magbegor 1-3 0-0 2, January 1-3 0-0 2, Prince 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 11-11 73.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling