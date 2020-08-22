Las Vegas 82, Seattle 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clark
|28:42
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|11
|Stewart
|34:31
|10-25
|7-8
|1-18
|2
|5
|29
|Howard
|28:27
|7-15
|2-4
|3-9
|0
|4
|16
|Canada
|33:12
|4-8
|2-2
|0-2
|7
|1
|10
|Loyd
|30:27
|1-11
|0-0
|2-3
|6
|2
|3
|Whitcomb
|14:35
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Prince
|13:04
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|0
|Russell
|9:13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Magbegor
|7:49
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|28-75
|11-14
|6-34
|23
|21
|74
Percentages: FG .373, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Clark 3-5, Stewart 2-8, Whitcomb 1-3, Loyd 1-4, Howard 0-1, Canada 0-2, Prince 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark, Russell, Stewart).
Turnovers: 13 (Loyd 4, Canada 2, Clark 2, Howard, Magbegor, Prince, Stewart, Whitcomb).
Steals: 10 (Howard 3, Canada 2, Clark 2, Stewart 2, Whitcomb).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCoughtry
|22:14
|5-12
|3-4
|4-14
|3
|2
|13
|Wilson
|33:29
|7-15
|9-12
|2-14
|2
|0
|23
|Swords
|19:59
|1-1
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|2
|Allen
|9:40
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|4
|McBride
|25:35
|3-10
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|6
|Robinson
|30:32
|5-11
|5-6
|0-4
|7
|3
|16
|Young
|25:15
|3-7
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|0
|7
|Hamby
|24:34
|3-6
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|4
|8
|Rodgers
|8:42
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200:00
|30-68
|20-25
|8-44
|21
|12
|82
Percentages: FG .441, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Robinson 1-1, Rodgers 1-3, Young 0-1, Hamby 0-2, McBride 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilson 2, Robinson).
Turnovers: 16 (Wilson 4, McCoughtry 3, Robinson 3, McBride 2, Young 2, Allen, Rodgers).
Steals: 7 (McCoughtry 3, Hamby, Robinson, Rodgers, Young).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Seattle
|18
|11
|23
|22
|—
|74
|Las Vegas
|19
|26
|24
|13
|—
|82
T_1:53.