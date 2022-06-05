Las Vegas 84, Dallas 78

A.Gray 9-15 2-2 24, Thornton 1-7 4-4 6, Sabally 3-12 4-4 11, Mabrey 2-7 0-0 6, Ogunbowale 8-21 2-2 21, Harrison 1-4 1-2 3, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, McCowan 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 27-78 13-14 78.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended