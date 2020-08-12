Las Vegas 98, Indiana 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCoughtry
|22:17
|9-10
|1-3
|0-1
|2
|1
|20
|Wilson
|29:14
|5-17
|2-2
|2-10
|0
|2
|12
|Swords
|27:17
|2-3
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|4
|Allen
|7:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|McBride
|25:49
|5-9
|4-5
|1-3
|2
|0
|15
|Robinson
|26:35
|4-8
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|10
|Young
|20:42
|6-7
|5-6
|0-4
|3
|2
|17
|Hamby
|20:18
|5-14
|2-4
|2-5
|3
|1
|13
|Rodgers
|13:30
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|7
|Burdick
|3:11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Huff
|3:11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|39-75
|16-22
|8-37
|17
|9
|98
Percentages: FG .520, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Hamby 1-1, McCoughtry 1-1, Rodgers 1-2, McBride 1-3, Robinson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilson 2, McCoughtry).
Turnovers: 9 (Allen 2, Hamby 2, Wilson 2, McCoughtry, Robinson, Young).
Steals: 7 (Hamby 2, Wilson 2, Allen, Robinson, Swords).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dupree
|30:12
|9-18
|2-2
|0-6
|2
|1
|19
|T.Mitchell
|32:31
|6-15
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|4
|14
|McCowan
|28:23
|6-7
|0-2
|4-8
|0
|1
|12
|Allemand
|35:25
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|6
|K.Mitchell
|31:20
|5-14
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|11
|Achonwa
|14:09
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|4
|Burke
|11:54
|1-3
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|3
|Cox
|7:15
|3-4
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|7
|Vivians
|5:37
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Doyle
|3:11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|34-71
|8-12
|5-31
|15
|17
|78
Percentages: FG .479, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Allemand 2-4, Cox 1-1, Achonwa 0-1, Burke 0-1, Doyle 0-1, Dupree 0-1, Vivians 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-3, K.Mitchell 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (K.Mitchell, McCowan).
Turnovers: 11 (Allemand 3, Burke 2, Achonwa, Doyle, Dupree, K.Mitchell, T.Mitchell, Vivians).
Steals: 6 (Allemand 2, Burke, Cox, McCowan, T.Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Las Vegas
|33
|27
|21
|17
|—
|98
|Indiana
|31
|28
|13
|7
|—
|78