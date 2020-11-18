Statistics after 9 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Carr 283 196 69.3 2156 7.62 16 5.7 2 0.7 72t 107.4
TEAM 283 196 69.3 2077 7.62 16 5.7 2 0.7 72t 107
OPPONENTS 336 207 61.6 2384 7.28 14 4.2 7 2.1 75t 89
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Jacobs 182 700 3.8 24 8
Booker 49 304 6.2 43 3
Carr 27 118 4.4 18 0
Richard 14 83 5.9 20t 1
Ruggs 5 32 6.4 10 0
Riddick 2 13 6.5 11 0
Ingold 2 2 1.0 3 0
Heath 1 1 1.0 1 0
TEAM 282 1253 4.4 43 12
OPPONENTS 228 1014 4.4 48 13
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Waller 53 431 8.1 24 4
Renfrow 29 399 13.8 53 2
Jacobs 23 149 6.5 29 0
Agholor 18 355 19.7 59t 5
Ruggs 13 251 19.3 72t 1
Richard 12 90 7.5 19 0
Z.Jones 10 87 8.7 16 1
Witten 10 56 5.6 15 1
Booker 9 62 6.9 17 0
Ingold 9 97 10.8 23 1
Edwards 6 115 19.2 34 0
Moreau 4 64 16.0 31 1
TEAM 196 2156 11.0 72t 16
OPPONENTS 207 2445 11.8 75t 14
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Heath 3 89 29.7 47 0
Abram 1 24 24.0 24 0
Nassib 1 23 23.0 23 0
Kwiatkoski 1 9 9.0 9 0
Morrow 1 6 6.0 6 0
TEAM 7 151 21.6 47 0
OPPONENTS 2 45 22.5 29 0
SACKS NO.
Crosby 6.0
Nassib 1.5
Lawson 1.0
Morrow 1.0
Smith 1.0
Hurst 0.5
TEAM 11.0
OPPONENTS 14.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Cole 23 1005 43.7 40.3 10 61 0
TEAM 23 1005 43.7 40.3 10 61 0
OPPONENTS 27 1291 47.8 40.6 6 67 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Renfrow 10 0 116 11.6 27 0
TEAM 10 0 116 11.6 27 0
OPPONENTS 7 0 78 11.1 38 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Richard 10 240 24.0 44 0
Nixon 1 18 18.0 18 0
Ruggs 3 46 15.3 21 0
Gafford 1 12 12.0 12 0
Booker 1 4 4.0 4 0
TEAM 16 320 20.0 44 0
OPPONENTS 20 493 24.6 38 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Abram 0 1 0
Booker 1 1 0
Carr 8 0 0
Ingold 0 1 0
Jacobs 1 0 0
Lawson 0 0 1
Morrow 0 0 1
Renfrow 1 0 0
Waller 1 0 0
Wilber 0 0 1
TEAM 12 3 3
OPPONENTS 6 1 7
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 37 84 51 83 0 255
OPPONENTS 43 90 19 89 0 241
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Carlson 0 0 0 0 27 28 20 22 54 0 87
Jacobs 8 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 48
Agholor 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
Waller 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Booker 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Renfrow 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Ingold 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Z.Jones 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Moreau 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Richard 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Ruggs 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Witten 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 28 12 16 0 27 28 20 22 54 0 228
OPPONENTS 28 13 14 1 21 24 16 18 50 0 216
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Carlson 0/ 0 9/ 9 5/ 5 2/ 4 4/ 4
TEAM 0/ 0 9/ 9 5/ 5 2/ 4 4/ 4
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 3/ 3 8/ 9 4/ 5 1/ 1