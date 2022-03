FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Darius Perry hit a 3-pointer with 32.2 seconds left to give Central Florida the lead en route to a 60-58 win over South Florida in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Perry finished with 13 points for Central Florida (18-11). Darin Green Jr. added 11 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong posted five blocks.