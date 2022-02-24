Last-place Devils jump on Penguins early in 6-1 win WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Feb. 24, 2022 Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 10:32 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice in the first six minutes, rookie Nico Daws made 37 saves and the last-place New Jersey Devils drilled the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1 on Thursday night.
Bratt tapped in a loose puck just 1:16 into the game for his 15th goal of the season and followed with his 16th less than five minutes later to give the Devils a jolt in his return after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Yegor Sharangovich made it 3-0 just 57 seconds after Bratt's second goal and the Devils cruised from there.