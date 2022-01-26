Laszewski sparks Notre Dame in 73-65 victory over NC State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nate Laszewski scored 18 points, including eight straight to give Notre Dame the lead for good in the second half, and the Fighting Irish defeated North Carolina State 73-65 on Wednesday night.

Laszewski made four 3-pointers and had 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season. Dane Goodwin also had four 3-pointers — his final one putting Notre Dame (13-6, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead by nine with 55 seconds left — and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Blake Wesley added 15 points and Prentiss Hubb 11 with five assists.