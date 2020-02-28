Late basket leads W. Kentucky over Louisiana Tech in OT

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth made a foul shot with 58 seconds left in overtime to give W. Kentucky the lead en route to a 95-91 win over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night. The Hilltoppers would not relinquish the advantage.

The Hilltoppers' Hollingsworth hit a 3-pointer to even the contest at 80 with 6 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Hollingsworth had a career-high 43 points to lead the Hilltoppers.

Hollingsworth shot 17 for 19 from the foul line. He added six rebounds.

Carson Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for Western Kentucky (19-9, 12-4 Conference USA). Camron Justice added 14 points. Jared Savage had nine rebounds.

Derric Jean had 16 points and five steals for the Bulldogs (20-8, 11-5). JaColby Pemberton added 15 points and 10 rebounds. DaQuan Bracey had 15 points.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. W. Kentucky defeated Louisiana Tech 65-54 on Feb. 6.

