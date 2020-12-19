Lawrence, No. 4 Clemson rout No. 2 Notre Dame for ACC title STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 9:03 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — After a heartbreaking 47-40 double-overtime loss to Notre Dame last month, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney assured his players in the locker room that there would be no trophy handed out that night.
There would, however, be one up for grabs when they got to Charlotte for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.