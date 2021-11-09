Lawrence powers Arizona State past Portland 76-60 in opener

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kimani Lawrence scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures — adding 10 rebounds — to spark Arizona State to a 76-60 victory over Portland and new head coach Shantay Legans in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Lawrence buried 7 of 11 shots from the floor and added three steals for the Sun Devils. Alonzo Gaffney finished with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while Marcus Bagley scored 12. Reserve DJ Horne hit three 3-points and scored 11, while Luther Muhammad pitched in with 10 points and seven boards. Marreon Jackson, a graduate transfer from the University of Toledo, was held to two points on 1-of-7 shooting in his debut for ASU.