LeBron hurt, Hawks beat Lakers 99-94 for 8th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Collins had 27 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks rallied for a 99-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday after LeBron James left in the second quarter with an injured right ankle.
Trae Young had 14 points and 11 assists for the Hawks, who opened an eight-game trip with their eighth straight victory under new coach Nate McMillan — but only after their defending champion opponents lost their 17-time All-Star to an injury that could shake the NBA's balance of power if it turns out to be serious.