LeBron scores 46, Lakers beat Cavs to stay perfect on road TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 11:28 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — On his old home court, LeBron James kept the Lakers perfect on the road.
James went on a scoring tear in the fourth quarter, getting 21 of his 46 points with a variety of dazzling shots and plays only he seems to make, leading Los Angeles to a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.