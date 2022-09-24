Leary, No. 12 N.C. State rout UConn 41-10 to stay unbeaten MITCHELL NORTHAM, Associated Press Sep. 24, 2022 Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 11:40 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 North Carolina State's Devin Leary (13) prepares to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 North Carolina State's Keyon Lesane (15) catches the ball for a touchdown over Connecticut's Malcolm Bell (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 North Carolina State's Devin Leary (13) avoids a Connecticut defender to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 North Carolina State's Devin Carter (88) stiff-arms Connecticut's Chris Shearin (10) following a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 North Carolina State's Devin Carter (88) prepares to stiff-arm Connecticut's Chris Shearin (10) following a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns — including a 75-yarder on the first play from scrimmage — and No. 12 North Carolina State routed UConn 41-10 on Saturday night.
Leary completed 32 of 44 passes for the Wolfpack (4-0) while throwing touchdowns to four different receivers, including one to sophomore Porter Rooks for the first score of his career.
Written By
MITCHELL NORTHAM