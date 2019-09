Leclerc fastest in final practice at Russian GP

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Charles Leclerc was fastest in the third and final practice at Formula One's Russian Grand Prix on Saturday, ahead of Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc led Vettel by 0.316 seconds at the Sochi Autodrome, with championship leader Lewis Hamilton third-fastest in practice.

Mercedes driver Hamilton is bidding for his first win since the summer break.

Earlier Saturday, McLaren confirmed the team will be powered by Mercedes from 2021, ending its association with Renault at the end of the 2020 campaign. The long-term agreement will run until at least 2024.

