Leclerc wins Bahrain GP as Verstappen retires near the end JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Auto Racing Writer March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 1:57 p.m.
1 of11 First placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right, and second placed Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain celebrate on the podium after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrates after he won the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 First placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right, and second placed Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain celebrate on the podium after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, centre, greets Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, left, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Third placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stands on the podium after the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s title defense turned into a nightmare when the Red Bull star retired near the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday allowing Ferrari to clinch a 1-2 finish with Charles Leclerc winning ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took an unexpected third place after Sergio Perez's Red Bull also retired with the finish line in sight as the race finished under a yellow flag.
Written By
JEROME PUGMIRE