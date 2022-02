EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dakota Leffew came off the bench to score 15 points to carry Mount St. Mary's to a 69-53 win over Merrimack on Thursday night.

Malik Jefferson had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Mount St. Mary's (11-10, 7-2 Northeast Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Nana Opoku added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Jalen Benjamin had six assists.