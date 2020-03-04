Lehigh tops Loyola (Md.) 78-75 in Patriot first round

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jeameril Wilson scored 18 points, Evan Taylor scored a go-ahead jumper with 8:10 to play, and Lehigh beat Loyola (Md.) 78-75 in the Patriot League Conference tournament first round on Tuesday night.

The Mountain Hawks (11-20, 8-11) advance to face Colgate on Thursday.

Taylor's jumper put Lehigh up 61-60 and they led by as many as seven points until Loyola closed to 76-75 on Santi Aldama's 3-pointer with 13 seconds left. Marques Wilson iced it with two free throws and a 3 attempt by Loyola's Cameron Spencer missed at the buzzer.

Marques Wilson scored 14 points with six assists, James Karnik had 11 points and Jordan Cohen and Taylor had 10 apiece for Lehigh, which won its third straight. Marques Wilson also had six rebounds and six assists.

The Mountain Hawks had a season-high 22 assists, led by Taylor's eight, and just eight turnovers compared with 18 for the Greyhounds.

Spencer scored a career-high 24 points with six assists and Aldama scored a career-high 23 points with nine rebounds for the Greyhounds (15-17, 7-12), who have lost three straight. Golden Dike had 10 points and seven rebounds.

