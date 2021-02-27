Letang scores late in OT, Penguins beat Islanders 4-3 Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 10:09 p.m.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Kris Letang got his second goal of the game 4:34 into overtime, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.
Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which won for the sixth time in eight games. Jared McCann also scored and Tristan Jarry made 24 saves as the Penguins beat the Islanders for the fourth time in five meetings this season.