Levis runs for 4 TDs, Kentucky routs rival Louisville 52-21 GARY B. GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Nov. 28, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Will Levis rushed for career highs of four touchdowns and 113 yards, and Kentucky scored on its first four possessions to cruise past rival Louisville 52-21 on Saturday night and win the Governor’s Cup for the third consecutive time.
Big contributions by his feet and arm helped the Wildcats’ junior quarterback outgain Louisville by himself (195-144) by halftime. Levis rushed for TDs of 29 and 7 yards on their first two possessions, then followed Matt Ruffolo’s 43-yard field goal with a 5-yard score with 1:53 remaining in the second quarter.