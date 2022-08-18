Lewandowski has watch stolen before Barcelona practice

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Joan Monfort/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Joan Monfort/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth 70,000 euros (about $70,000) snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice on Thursday, Spanish media said.

The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club’s practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans.