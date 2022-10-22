Lewis, Fuller spark Texas Southern past Alcorn State 34-27

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Freshman Chaunzavia Lewis gave Texas Southern the lead with a 73-yard touchdown on a punt return, Raheme Fuller scored on a 45-yard pick-6 and the Tigers turned back Alcorn State 34-27 on Saturday.

Texas Southern (3-4, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on Andrew Body's 18-yard touchdown pass to AJ Bennett. Aaron Allen fired a 65-yard scoring strike to Monterio Hunt, but Noah Kiani missed the point-after kick and Alcorn State (3-4, 2-2) trailed 7-6.