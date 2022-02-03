Lewis leads No. 24 Marquette past No. 12 Villanova 83-73 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Feb. 3, 2022 Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 12:55 a.m.
1 of12 Marquette's Tyler Kolek (22) reacts after making a shot during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Marquette's Justin Lewis gestures after making a shot during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Marquette's Tyler Kolek (22) shoots in front of Villanova's Caleb Daniels during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Marquette's Justin Lewis (10) shoots after being fouled by Villanova's Jordan Longino (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Villanova coach Jay Wright, left, argues with an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Marquette on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Marquette's Justin Lewis drives to the basket between Villanova's Justin Moore (5) and Collin Gillespie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Marquette coach Shaka Smart gestures as he yells from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo, left, and Jordan Nwora smile during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Marquette and Villanova on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Lewis had 19 points and nine rebounds, and No. 24 Marquette never trailed in an 83-73 victory over No. 12 Villanova on Wednesday night.
Marquette (16-7, 8-4 Big East) won for the eighth time in nine games and completed its first regular-season sweep of Villanova (16-6, 9-3) since 2011-12. The Golden Eagles won 57-54 at Villanova on Jan. 19 to snap the Wildcats’ 29-game winning streak on campus.
Written By
STEVE MEGARGEE