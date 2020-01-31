Leya Vohra and Owen Corbett — SCC Scholar Athletes

Leya Vohra and Owen Corbett from Shelton High have been named Southern Connecticut Conference Scholar Athletes for the Winter Season.

The SCC Scholar Athlete program is sponsored by GreatBlue Research and recognizes student athletes who have a minimum of a B (3.0) overall and earn a varsity letter. Student athletes also must demonstrate leadership qualities by being a positive role model both on and off the field and show commitment to self-improvement and put their team before themselves.

Leya Vohra

Vohra carries a grade point average of 4.39 and a class rank of 9 out of 357 seniors. She plays soccer, basketball and competes with the outdoor track and field team.

A 4-time honoree on the SCC All-Academic team, Vohra has started all four seasons in soccer and played and four years in basketball where she has captained both squads.

A member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish National Honor Society and the SCC Academic All-Star team, Vohra was first-team All-SCC in soccer, first-team Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) All-State, played in the Senior All-Star game and was Shelton’s two-time Player of the season.

Leya Vohra and Owen Corbett have been chosen Southern Connecticut Conference Scholar Athletes for the winter season.

The Gaelettes’ Basketball MVP as a junior, Vohra is a member of the Spanish Club, the SHS Class Act Sportsmanship Committee, the Best Buddies Club. A Church volunteer, she has earned Book & Achievement Awards.

“Leya is an outstanding student and an excellent basketball player,” Shelton girls’ basketball coach Joe Cavallaro said. “She has been starting point guard the last three seasons and is one of the captains on this year's team. Leya is a great leader and a wonderful mentor and role model to all the young players.”

Owen Corbett

With a class rank of 25 out of 357 and a grade point average of 4.25, Corbett excels in cross country, indoor track and tennis. He was a cross country team captain, where he ran for all four years. He is currently competing in indoor track for the fourth year. This spring will take up the tennis racquet for the fourth straight season. He is a captain and team scholar athlete.

Corbett is a member of the National Honor Society, an AP Scholar with Distinction, a National Merit Scholar Awardee and in the Spanish Honor Society.

He is a Shelton Special Olympics volunteer, Book & Achievement Award winner and volunteers as a youth tennis instructor.

“Owen is a hard worker both on and off the track,” Shelton indoor track coach Michael Barone said. “He has produced his best times at the biggest meets. Owen also leads by example and sets the tone for our distance runners on a daily basis.”