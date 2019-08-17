Liberty-Wings, Box
|NEW YORK (77)
Charles 10-25 3-5 25, Hartley 3-8 5-6 12, Nurse 4-9 9-11 17, R.Gray 2-2 0-0 4, Wright 2-5 2-2 6, Allen 0-2 2-2 2, Boyd 1-2 0-0 2, Johannes 2-6 0-0 5, Raincock-Ekunwe 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 26-62 21-26 77.
|DALLAS (83)
A.Gray 5-8 9-10 22, Davis 1-4 2-2 4, Harrison 7-14 1-1 15, Johnson 3-10 4-4 11, Ogunbowale 6-18 8-8 21, Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, McCarty-Williams 1-2 2-2 5, McGee-Stafford 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 25-62 27-29 83.
|New York
|18
|18
|19
|22—77
|Dallas
|23
|19
|18
|23—83
3-Point Goals_New York 4-14 (Charles 2-3, Hartley 1-3, Johannes 1-4, Nurse 0-4), Dallas 6-20 (A.Gray 3-6, McCarty-Williams 1-2, Ogunbowale 1-4, Johnson 1-7, Gustafson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 35 (Wright 9), Dallas 31 (Harrison, Johnson 7). Assists_New York 17 (Wright 7), Dallas 15 (Ogunbowale 5). Total Fouls_New York 26, Dallas 26. Technicals_New York coach Liberty (Defensive three second). A_4,070 (7,000).