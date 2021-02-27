Lightning beat Stars 5-0 in first Stanley Cup rematch ERIK ERLENDSSON, Associated Press Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 9:41 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for his second straight shutout and 23rd overall and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Saturday night in the first Stanley Cup rematch of the season.
The teams will meet again on Tuesday night in Dallas. They had four previous scheduled meetings season postponed because of COVID protocols and weather issues in Dallas.
