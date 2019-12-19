Lillard, Whiteside lift Blazers over Warriors 122-112

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 31 points and a season-high 13 assists, Hassan Whiteside grabbed 23 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Golden State Warriors 122-112 Wednesday night.

CJ McCollum scored 30 points and Carmelo Anthony added 17 for Portland. Whiteside also scored 16 points.

D’Angelo Russell led Golden State with 26 points and seven assists.

Lillard set the tone in the first quarter. Going against the team he grew up rooting for, Lillard had 16 points and five assists in the opening quarter to help the Blazers build a 40-29 halftime lead.

The Warriors still showed plenty of fight even though they entered Wednesday with the worst record in the NBA.

After trailing by 13, the Warriors led 66-65 late in the first half after a 3-pointer by Eric Pascall. Golden State had a 27-11 advantage in second-chance points and went 16 for 38 from the 3-point line.

A driving lay-up by Lillard got Portland the lead back at 67-66 heading into halftime.

After letting the Warriors back into the game, the Blazers began the half on a 5-0 run, leading Golden State coach Steve Kerr to call timeout.

TIP-INS

Warriors: While they now find themselves with the league’s worst record at 5-23, Kerr believes the Warriors' youthful energy is helping an otherwise difficult year. “This is basically a brand new group and I really love the young energy we have,” Kerr said. “These guys have been great in their willingness to learn and their eagerness to learn."

Trail Blazers: Anthony is averaging 16.8 points over 14 games since joining Portland in mid-November.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Friday vs. New Orleans Pelicans.

Trail Blazers: Friday vs. Orlando Magic.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports