Lillard has 40, Blazers tie team record for 3s to beat Kings MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 12:52 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored eight of his season-high 40 points in the final four minutes, and the Portland Trail Blazers tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers to beat the Sacramento Kings 132-126 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Lillard and CJ McCollum led Portland’s shooting barrage from behind the arc with six 3s apiece. Lillard added 13 assists while McCollum had 28 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic had a season-best 18 points and 13 rebounds.
