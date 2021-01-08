Lillard scores 39 as Blazers rout Timberwolves 135-117 ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 2:06 a.m.
1 of4 Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, lays the ball in over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, left, goes up to defend against a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood, right, drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jake Layman, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0), left, passes the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23), right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
PORTLAND. Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 39 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Minnesota Timberwolves their sixth straight loss with a 135-117 victory Thursday night.
CJ McCollum added 20 points for the Blazers, who led by 33 in the second half. Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and seven rebounds before Portland rested its starters in the fourth quarter.
Written By
ANNE M. PETERSON