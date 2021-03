RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ricky Lindo Jr. had a career-high 21 points plus 14 rebounds as 11th-seeded George Washington narrowly beat No. 14 Fordham 53-49 in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tourney on Wednesday.

The Colonials scored the last six points of the game, with Lindo making three free throws and James Battle hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go.