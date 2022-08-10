Lindor scores 3 more, Mets thump Reds for 6th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor scored three times, tying a franchise record by scoring a run in 13 consecutive games, and the New York Mets breezed to their sixth straight win, 10-2 over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Lindor finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run single in the second inning that increased his RBI total to 82, matching Jose Reyes in 2006 for the most by a Mets shortstop. Lindor reached the mark in his 111th game, 42 fewer than Reyes played that year.