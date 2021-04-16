Lindsay Wheeler returns to coach Shelton softball

“This was my life’s goal,” Lindsay Wheeler, a 1996 Shelton graduate said of heading up the softball team. “My mentor was Tony Piccolo. He promised me before he passed (in 2014) that he would come back and be my assistant whenever I began coaching at Shelton. We promised each other. His daughter Michele is my assistant, so we went full circle, I guess.”
Wheeler, who was a head coach at Ansonia, wants to return Shelton to the standard set by Piccolo, who won three conference championship and was twice named Coach of the Year during his 1980-90 time with the team.