List 2/4 of sports events affected by coronavirus pandemic

CANOE-KAYAK

African Olympic canoe slalom qualifier in Basel, Switzerland from March 14-15 canceled.

Pan American canoe slalom championships (Olympic qualifier) in Rio de Janeiro from April 3-5 canceled.

Asian championships in Pattaya, Thailand from April 22-24 canceled.

Asian Olympic canoe sprint qualifier in Pattaya, Thailand on April 26 cancelled.

European Olympic canoe sprint qualifier in Racice, Czech Republic from May 6-7 canceled.

Pan American championships in Curitiba, Brazil from May 7-10 canceled.

World Cup canoe sprint (Olympic qualifier) in Racice, Czech Republic from May 8-10 canceled.

European canoe slalom championships in London from May 15-17 moved to Prague from Sept. 18-20.

World Cup canoe sprint (Olympic qualifier) in Duisburg, Germany from May 21-24 canceled.

European canoe sprint championships in Bascov, Romania from June 4-7 postponed to Oct. 15-18 canceled.

World Cup canoe slalom in Ivrea, Italy from June 5-7 canceled.

World cup canoe slalom in Pau, France from June 12-14 postponed to Nov. 6-8.

World Cup canoe slalom in Liptovský Mikuláš, Slovakia from Aug. 21-23 canceled.

Super Cup canoe sprint in Oklahoma City from Aug. 22-23 canceled.

World Cup canoe sprint in Szeged, Hungary from July 10-12 postponed to Sept. 23-27.

World canoe marathon championships in Baerum, Norway from Aug. 27-30 canceled.

World canoe polo championships in Rome from Sept. 8-13 postponed to April 2021.

World Cup canoe slalom in Prague, Czech Republic from Sept. 18-20 postponed to Oct. 23-25.

World Cup Final canoe slalom in Markkleeberg, Germany from Sept. 24-27 postponed to Oct. 15-18 canceled.

World Cup canoe slalom in Markkleeberg, Germany from Oct. 15-18 moved to Tacen, Slovenia.

SPORT CLIMBING

African championships in Cape Town, South Africa from March 19-22 postponed to Dec. 10-13.

European championships in Moscow from March 20-27 postponed to June 15-22 postponed to Oct. 1-8 postponed to Nov. 20-29.

Oceania championships in Sydney from March 28-29 postponed to Dec. 19-20.

Asian championships in Chongqing, China from April 25-May 3 moved to Xiamen, China from Dec. 10-13.

Olympic test event in Tokyo on March 6, no athletes and spectators.

World Cup in Meiringen, Switzerland from April 3-4 canceled.

World Cup in Wujiang, China from April 18-19 postponed to Oct. 30-Nov. 1 canceled.

World Cup in Chongqing, China on April 22 postponed to Oct. 23-25 canceled.

World Cup in Seoul from May 8-10 canceled.

World Cup in Munich from May 23-24 postponed.

World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah from June 12-14 postponed to Sept. 11-13 canceled.

World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria from June 23-27 canceled.

World Cup in Villars, Switzerland from July 2-4 canceled.

World Cup in Chamonix, France from July 11-13 postponed.

World Cup in Briancon, France from July 18-19 postponed to Aug. 21-22.

World Cup in Ljubljana, Slovenia from Sept. 25-26 canceled.

World Cup in Xiamen, China from Dec. 4-6 canceled.

CRICKET

India vs. South Africa 2nd ODI in Lucknow on March 15, 3rd ODI in Kolkata on March 18 postponed.

Australia vs. New Zealand 2nd ODI in Sydney on March 15 and 3rd ODI in Hobart on March 20 canceled.

Sri Lanka vs. England 2 tests from March 19-31 postponed.

Pakistan vs. Bangladesh ODI on April 1, 2nd test from April 5-9 postponed.

World XI vs. Asia XI matches in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 21-22 canceled.

South Africa Women vs. Australia Women 3 ODIs, 3 T20s from March 22-April 4 canceled.

New Zealand vs. Australia 3 T20s from March 24-29 canceled.

Zimbabwe vs. Ireland 3 ODIs, 3 T20s from April 2-12 postponed.

Sri Lanka Women vs. New Zealand Women in April canceled.

Ireland vs. Bangladesh 3 ODIs, 4 T20s from May 14-29 postponed.

West Indies Women vs. South Africa Women 5 ODIs in May-June postponed.

Sri Lanka vs. South Africa 3 ODIs, 3 T20s in June postponed.

England vs. West Indies 1st test in London from June 4-8 postponed to Southampton from July 8-12; 2nd test in Birmingham from June 12-16 postponed to Manchester from July 16-20; 3rd test in London from June 25-29 postponed to Manchester from July 24-28, no spectators.

Scotland vs. New Zealand T20, ODI from June 10-12 postponed.

Bangladesh vs. Australia 2 tests from June 11-23 postponed.

Netherlands vs. New Zealand T20 on June 15 postponed.

Ireland vs. New Zealand 3 T20s, 3 ODIs from June 19-July 2 postponed.

Sri Lanka vs. India 3 ODIs, 3 T20s in June postponed.

England Women vs. India Women 2 T20s, 4 ODIs from June 25-July 9 postponed.

Scotland vs. Australia T20 in Edinburgh on June 26 canceled.

England vs. Australia 3 T20s, 3 ODIs from July 3-16 postponed to Sept. 4-16, no spectators.

Netherlands vs. Pakistan 3 ODIs from July 4-9 postponed.

Ireland vs. Pakistan 2 T20s from July 12-14 postponed.

England vs. Pakistan 3 tests, 3 T20s from July 30-Sept. 2 postponed to Aug. 5-Sept. 1, no spectators.

Australia vs. Zimbabwe 3 ODIs from Aug. 9-15 postponed.

Zimbabwe vs. India 3 ODIs in August canceled.

Zimbabwe vs. Afghanistan 5 T20s in August canceled.

England vs. Ireland 3 ODIs in September moved to July 30-Aug. 4, no spectators.

India vs. England 3 ODIs, 3 T20s in September postponed.

Women’s tri-series in England (England, India, South Africa) in September canceled.

England Women vs. West Indies Women 5 T20s from Sept. 21-30, no spectators.

Australia Women vs. New Zealand Women 3 T20s, 3 ODIs from Sept. 26-Oct. 7, no spectators.

Australia vs. West Indies 3 T20s from Oct. 4-9 canceled.

Men’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia from Oct. 18-Nov. 15 postponed to 2021 postponed to 2022.

Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand from Feb. 6-March 7, 2021 postponed to February-March 2022. Qualifier in Sri Lanka from July 3-19 postponed.

Indian Premier League, due to start on March 29, postponed to April 15 postponed to United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19-Nov. 10, no spectators.

English County Championship, due to start on April 12 canceled.

Pakistan Super League matches from March 13, no spectators. Final brought forward from March 22 to March 18. From March 17 postponed.

Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A between Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu in Malaysia from March 16-26 postponed to Sept. 30-Oct. 10 postponed.

Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 triseries between United States, Scotland and United Arab Emirates in Florida from April 1-8 postponed.

Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 triseries between Namibia, Nepal and Scotland in Windhoek from April 20-27 postponed.

Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 triseries between Papua New Guinea, Nepal and United Arab Emirates in Port Moresby from June 9-16 postponed.

Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Asia A in Kuwait from April 15-21 postponed.

Men’s T20 World Cup sub-regional qualifier in South Africa from April 27-May 3 postponed.

Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Europe A in Spain from May 16-22 postponed.

Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Asia B in Malaysia from June 26-July 2 postponed.

Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Europe C in Belgium from June 10-16 postponed.

Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Europe B in Finland from June 24-30 postponed.

Everest Premier League in Nepal, due to start on March 14, postponed.

Sheffield Shield in Australia from March 15 canceled.

Plunket Shield in New Zealand from March 16 canceled.

Dhaka Premier League in Bangladesh from March 16 suspended.

Pakistan Cup ODI tournament from March 25-April 24 postponed.

Women’s ODI Quadrangular between Thailand, Ireland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe in Chiang Mai, Thailand from April 3-11 canceled.

The Hundred in England from July 17-Aug. 15 canceled.

Caribbean Premier League in Trinidad and Tobago from Aug. 18, no spectators.

CURLING

Women’s world championships in Prince George, Canada from March 14-22 canceled.

Men’s world championships in Glasgow, Scotland from March 28-April 5 canceled.

World mixed doubles and senior championships in Kelowna, Canada from April 18-25 canceled.

World mixed championship in Aberdeen, Scotland from Oct. 10-17 canceled.

Pacific-Asia championships in Wakkanai, Japan from Nov. 7-14 canceled.

European championships in Lillehammer, Norway from Nov. 21-28 canceled.

World mixed doubles qualifier in Erzurum, Turkey from Dec. 5-12 canceled.

CYCLING

Road

Tour de France from June 27-July 19 postponed to Aug. 29-Sept. 20.

Giro d’Italia in Hungary and Italy from May 9-31 postponed to Oct. 3-25: Hungary stages canceled. From Oct. 13 Mitchelton-Scott, Jumbo-Visma teams withdrew.

Spanish Vuelta from Aug. 14-Sept. 6 postponed to Oct. 20-Nov. 8; Netherlands start canceled; Portugal stages canceled.

Tour of Hainan in China from Feb. 23-March 1 canceled.

UAE Tour from Feb. 23-29, after 5 of 7 stages canceled.

Strade Bianche in Siena, Italy on March 7 postponed to Aug. 1.

Paris-Nice from March 8-15: Mitchelton-Scott, Ineos, Astana, UAE Team Emirates, CCC, Movistar, Jumbo-Visma teams withdrew. From Stage 2 of 8, no spectators. On March 14, Stage 7 of 8 canceled.

GP Larciano in Pistoia, Italy on March 8 canceled.

Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy from March 11-17 postponed to Sept. 7-14.

Istarsko Proljeće in Croatia from March 12-15 canceled.

Drentse Acht van Westerveld (women) in the Netherlands on March 13 canceled.

Bevrijdingsronde van Drenthe in the Netherlands on March 14-15 canceled.

Ronde van Drenthe (women) in the Netherlands on March 15 canceled.

Popolarissima in Italy on March 15 canceled.

Paris-Troyes on March 15 postponed.

Danilith Nokere Koerse in Belgium on March 18 canceled.

Volta ao Alentejo in Portugal from March 18-22 canceled.

Olympia’s Tour in the Netherlands from March 18-22 canceled.

Milan-San Remo on March 21 postponed to Aug. 8.

Omloop van de Westhoek (women) in Belgium on March 22 canceled.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda (women) in Cittiglio, Italy on March 22 postponed to June 2 canceled.

Tour de Normandie in France from March 23-27 canceled.

Volta a Catalunya in Spain from March 23-29 canceled.

AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne in Belgium from March 25-26 postponed to Oct. 20-21.

Settimana Coppi e Bartali in Italy from March 25-29 postponed to Sept. 1-5.

E3 BinckBank Classic in Belgium on March 27 canceled.

Gent-Wevelgem in Belgium on March 29 postponed to Oct. 11.

Cholet-Pays de La Loir in France on March 29 canceled.

Dwars door Vlaanderen in Belgium on April 1 canceled.

Giro di Sicilia in Italy from April 1-4 canceled.

Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas from April 2-5 postponed.

Tour of Flanders in Belgium on April 5 postponed to Oct. 18.

Roue Tourangelle in France on April 5 canceled.

Oceania road championships in Brisbane, Australia from April 5-6 canceled.

Tour of the Basque Country in Spain from April 6-11 canceled.

Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in France from April 7-10 canceled.

Scheldeprijs in Belgium on April 8 postponed to Oct. 14.

Tour of Morocco from April 9-18 canceled.

Circuit des Ardennes in Belgium from April 10-12 canceled.

Paris-Roubaix on April 12 postponed to Oct. 25 canceled.

Tour of Turkey from April 12-19 postponed.

De Brabantse Pijl in Belgium on April 15 canceled.

Tour du Loir-et-Cher in France from April 15-19 canceled.

Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands on April 19 postponed to Oct. 10 canceled.

Tour of the Alps in Italy and Austria from April 20-24 postponed.

Fleche Wallonne in Belgium on April 22 postponed to Sept. 30.

Tour de Bretagne in France from April 25-May 1 canceled.

Liege-Bastogne-Liege in Belgium on April 26 postponed to Oct. 4.

Giro dell’Appennino in Genoa, Italy on April 26 postponed to Sept. 20.

Tour de Romandie in Switzerland from April 28-May 3 canceled.

Tour of the Gila in New Mexico from April 29-May 3 canceled.

Tour de Yorkshire in England from April 30-May 3 postponed.

Eschborn–Frankfurt in Germany on May 1 canceled.

Vuelta Asturias in Spain from May 1-3 postponed.

4 Jours de Dunkerque in France from May 5-10 canceled.

Vuelta a la Comunidad de Madrid from May 7-10 postponed.

Tour of Chongming Island (women) in China from May 7-9 postponed to Oct. 23-25 canceled.

Festival Elsy Jacobs (women) in Luxembourg from May 8-10 canceled.

Trofee Maarten Wynants in Houthalen-Helchteren, Belgium from May 9-10 canceled.

Tour of Zhoushan Island in China from May 12-14 postponed.

Tour de Hongrie in Hungary from May 13-20 postponed.

La Classique Morbihan (women) in France on May 15 postponed.

Grand Prix de Plumelec Morbihan in France on May 16 postponed.

Boucles de l’Aulne in Châteaulin, France on May 17 canceled.

Tour of Japan from May 17-24 canceled.

Mercan’Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes in Valberg, France on May 18 postponed to Aug. 24.

Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria (women) in Spain on May 20 postponed.

Circuit de Wallonie in Charleroi, Belgium on May 21 postponed.

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (women) in Spain from May 21-24 postponed.

GP Marcel Kint in Zwevegem, Belgium on May 24 postponed.

Tour of Somerville in New Jersey on May 25 canceled.

Thüringen Ladies Tour in Germany from May 26-31 postponed.

ZLM Tour in the Netherlands from May 27-31 canceled.

Tour of Estonia from May 28-30 postponed.

Boucles de la Mayenne in France from May 28-31 postponed.

Ronde van Limburg in the Netherlands on May 30 canceled.

Tour of Taiyuan in China on May 31 postponed.

Critérium du Dauphiné in France from May 31-June 7 postponed to Aug. 12-16.

Tour de Gatineau (women) in Canada on June 4 postponed.

Chrono de la Gatineau in Canada on June 5 postponed.

Tour of Slovenia from June 6-14 canceled.

Tour de Suisse in Switzerland from June 6-14 canceled.

Elfstedenronde in Belgium on June 7 postponed.

Dwars door de Westhoek (women) in Belgium on June 7 canceled.

Mont Ventoux Challenge in France on June 8 postponed to Aug. 6.

Women’s Tour in Britain from June 8-13 canceled.

Baloise Belgium Tour on June 10 canceled.

Tour de Korea in South Korea from June 10-14 canceled.

Vuelta Femenina a Guatemala from June 10-14 canceled.

La Route d’Occitanie in France from June 11-14 postponed to Aug. 1-4.

Rund um Köln in Cologne, Germany on June 14 canceled.

Flanders Diamond Tour (women) in Nijlen, Belgium on June 14 canceled.

Adriatica Ionica Race in Italy from June 14-18 canceled.

Dwars door het Hageland in Belgium on June 17 postponed to Aug. 15.

Tour de Beauce in Canada from June 17-21 postponed.

IWT Jong Maar Moedig in Belgium on June 24 canceled.

Course Cycliste de Solidarnosc et des Champions Olympiques in Poland from June 24-27 postponed.

Tour de Serbie in Serbia from June 25-28 postponed.

Lotto Belgium Tour (women) from June 25-28 postponed.

Tour of Austria from June 26-July 3 canceled.

Giro Rosa (women) in Italy from June 26-July 5 postponed to Sept. 11-19.

Tour du Sénégal from June 27-July 4 postponed.

Gran Premio Città di Lugano in Switzerland on June 28 postponed.

Midden-Brabant Poort Omloop in Gilze, Netherlands on June 28 postponed.

Sibiu Tour in Romania from July 2-5 postponed to July 23-26.

Tour de Pologne in Poland from July 5-11 postponed to Aug. 5-9.

La Course (women) in Paris on July 19 postponed to Aug. 29.

Donostia Klasikoa in San Sebastián, Spain on July 25 canceled.

Volta a Portugal from July 29-Aug. 8 postponed.

Tour de l’Ain in France from July 30-Aug. 1 postponed to Aug. 7-9.

Ladies Tour of Norway from Aug. 13-16 canceled.

Tour de Wallonie in Belgium from July 27-31 postponed to Aug. 16-19.

Vårgårda WestSweden TTT (women) in Sweden on Aug. 8 canceled.

Vårgårda West Sweden RR (women) in Sweden on Aug. 9 canceled.

Bretagne Classic in France on Aug. 25 postponed to Aug. 27.

Boels Ladies Tour (women) in the Netherlands from Aug. 25-20 postponed to Sept. 1-6 canceled.

Tour of Denmark from Aug. 11-15 postponed to Sept. 1-5 canceled.

RideLondon on Aug. 15-16 canceled.

Cyclassics Hamburg in Germany on Aug. 16 postponed to Oct. 3.

Tour of Britain from Sept. 6-13 canceled.

Giro della Toscana–Memorial Alfredo Martini in Italy on Sept. 9 postponed to Sept. 16.

European championships in Trentino, Italy from Sept. 9-13 moved to Plouay, France from Aug. 24-28.

Coppa Sabatini in Italy on Sept. 10 postponed to Sept. 17.

Memorial Marco Pantani in Italy on Sept. 12 moved to Aug. 30.

Trofeo Matteotti in Italy on Sept. 13 moved to Aug. 29.

World road championships in Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland from Sept. 20-27 moved to Imola, Italy from Sept. 24-27.

Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California from Oct. 1-4 postponed.

Giro dell’Emilia in Italy on Oct. 3 moved to Aug. 18.

Milan-Turin on Oct. 7 moved to Aug. 5.

BinckBank Tour in Netherlands and Belgium from Sept. 29-Oct. 3: Netherlands stages canceled.

Gran Piemonte in Canavese, Italy on Oct. 8 moved to Aug. 20 moved to Aug. 12.

Tour of Guangxi (women) in China from Oct. 15-20 postponed to Nov. 5-10 canceled.

Tour of Guangxi (women) in China on Oct. 20 postponed to Nov. 10 canceled.

Japan Cup in Utsunomiya on Oct. 18 canceled.

Il Lombardia in Bergamo, Italy on Oct. 31 moved to Aug. 15.

Track

Six Day Manchester in England from March 13-15 canceled.

Olympic test event in Tokyo from April 10-12 postponed.

Grand Prix Minsk in Belarus from May 18-21 postponed.

Grand Prix of Germany in Cottbus from May 22-23 postponed.

Grand Prix of Tula in Russia from May 27-29 postponed.

Pan American championships in Lima, Peru from May 27-31 postponed.

Bahnen-Tournee in Oerlikon, Switzerland on May 30 postponed.

Bahnen-Tournee in Singen, Germany from May 31-June 1 postponed.

Mountain Bike

Cape Epic in South Africa from March 15-22 canceled.

World Cup in Lousa, Portugal from March 21-22 postponed to Oct. 29-Nov. 1.

World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia from May 2-3 postponed to Oct. 15-18.

World Cup in Losinj, Croatia from May 9-10 canceled.

European championships in Graz, Austria from May 14-17 postponed.

World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic from May 22-24 postponed to Sept. 29-Oct. 4.

World Cup in Fort William, Scotland from June 6-7 canceled.

World Cup in Vallnord Pal Arinsal, Andorra from June 20-21 canceled.

World championships in Albstadt, Germany from June 25-28 moved to Leogang, Austria from Oct. 5-11.

World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland from Aug. 15-16 postponed to Sept. 5-6 canceled.

World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada from Aug. 22-23 canceled.

World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy from Sept. 11-13 canceled.

World Cup in Les Gets, France from Sept. 18-20 canceled.

BMX

South American championships in San Juan, Argentina on March 22 postponed.

Oceania championships in Launceston, Australia on March 25 canceled.

Pan American championships in Lima, Peru on April 4 postponed.

Asian championships in Banyuwangi, Indonesia on May 11 postponed.

Supercross World Cup in Manchester, England from April 18-19 postponed.

Supercross World Cup in Papendal, Netherlands from May 2-3 postponed.

Supercross World Cup in Rock Hill, South Carolina from May 15-16 postponed.

World championships in Houston from May 26-31 canceled.

EQUESTRIAN

Longines Masters of Hong Kong from Feb. 14-16 canceled.

Global Champions Tour and League show jumping from March 12 suspended. From May 25 canceled.

World Cup Finals in Las Vegas from April 15-19 canceled.

Kentucky Three-Day Event in Lexington from April 23-26 canceled.

Eventing Nations Cup in Ballindenisk, Ireland from April 23-26 canceled.

Badminton Horse Trials in England from May 6-10 canceled.

Dressage Nations Cup in Compiegne, France from May 14-17 canceled.

Eventing Nations Cup in Houghton Hall, England from May 21-24 canceled.

World Equestrian Festival CHIO Aachen in Germany from May 29-June 7 canceled.

Dressage Nations Cup in Aachen, Germany from June 2-7 canceled.

Luhmühlen Horse Trials in Germany from June 18-21 canceled.

Dressage Nations Cup in Rotterdam, Netherlands from June 18-21 canceled.

Longines Masters of Lausanne, Switzerland from June 18-21 canceled.

Dressage Nations Cup in Falsterbo, Sweden from July 9-12 canceled.

Burghley Horse Trials in England from Sept. 2-6 canceled.

World endurance championships in Pisa, Italy from Sept. 3-6 postponed to May 2021.

Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill from Oct. 15-18 canceled.

Australian International Three-Day Event in Adelaide from Nov. 12-15 canceled.

FENCING

Anaheim Grand Prix in California on March 13-15 postponed.

Men’s Saber World Cup in Budapest, Hungary on March 20-22 postponed.

Men’s Epee World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 20-22 postponed.

Women’s Saber World Cup in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium on March 20-22, postponed.

Women’s Epee World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on March 20-22 postponed.

Junior world championships in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 3-11 postponed.

African Zonal Olympic qualifier in Cairo on April 15 postponed.

Asian Zonal Olympic qualifier in Seoul on April 15-16 postponed.

African championships in Cairo from April 16-20 postponed.

Asian championships in Seoul from April 17-22 postponed.

European Zonal Olympic qualifier in Madrid on April 18-19 postponed.

American Zonal Olympic qualifier in Panama City on April 18-19 postponed.

Saber Grand Prix in Seoul from April 24-26 canceled.

Epee Grand Prix in Cali, Colombia from May 1-3 canceled.

Men’s Foil World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia from May 1-3 canceled.

Women’s Saber World Cup in Tunis, Tunisia from May 8-10 canceled.

Foil Grand Prix in Shanghai from May 15-17 canceled.

Women’s Epee World Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from May 15-17 canceled.

Saber Grand Prix in Moscow from May 22-24 canceled.

European championships in Minsk, Belarus from June 16-21 canceled.

Pan American championships in Asuncion, Paraguay from June 16-21 canceled.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hockey Pro League: China vs. Belgium women from Feb. 8-9 postponed. League from March 13 postponed to Sept. 22.

India women’s tour of China from March 14-25 canceled.

Ireland women’s tour of Malaysia in March-April canceled.

EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam from Aug. 20-29, 2021 moved to June 4-13, 2021.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

NFL: International Series in London and Mexico City from Sept. 27-Nov. 1 canceled. Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee on Oct. 3 postponed to Oct. 25. New England vs. Kansas City on Oct. 4 postponed to Oct. 5. Tennessee vs. Buffalo on Oct. 11 postponed to Oct. 13. Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on Jan. 31 canceled.

Canadian Football League due to start on June 11 postponed.

GOLF

Ryder Cup in Kohler, Wisconsin from Sept. 25-27 postponed to Sept. 24-26, 2021.

Presidents Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina from Sept. 30-Oct. 3, 2021 postponed to Sept. 19-25, 2022.

US PGA Tour

Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on March 12, Day 1 of 4, canceled.

Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida from March 19-22 canceled.

WGC-Match Play in Austin, Texas from March 25-29 canceled.

Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from March 26-29 postponed to Sept. 24-27, no spectators.

Texas Open in San Antonio from April 2-5 canceled.

Masters in Augusta, Georgia from April 9-12 postponed to Nov. 12-15, no spectators.

Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina from April 16-19 postponed to June 18-21, no spectators.

Zurich Classic in Avondale, Louisiana from April 23-26 canceled.

Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina from April 30-May 3 canceled.

Byron Nelson in Dallas from May 7-10 canceled.

U.S. PGA Championship in San Francisco from May 14-17 postponed to Aug. 6-9, no spectators.

Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas from May 21-24 postponed to June 11-14, no spectators.

Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit from May 28-31 postponed to July 2-5, no spectators.

Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio from June 4-7 postponed to July 16-19, no spectators.

Canadian Open in Toronto from June 11-14 canceled.

U.S. Open in Mamaroneck, New York from June 18-21 postponed to Sept. 17-20, no spectators.

Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 25-28, no spectators.

WGC-St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee from July 2-5 postponed to July 30-Aug. 2, no spectators.

Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California from July 2-5 postponed to July 30-Aug. 2, no spectators.

John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois from July 9-12 canceled.

Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio from July 9-12, no spectators.

British Open in Sandwich, England from July 16-19 canceled.

Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky from July 16-19 canceled.

3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota from July 23-26, no spectators.

Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina from Aug. 6-9 postponed to Aug. 13-16, no spectators.

Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts from Aug. 13-16 postponed to Aug. 20-23, no spectators.

BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois from Aug. 20-23 postponed to Aug. 27-30, no spectators.

Tour Championship in Atlanta from Aug. 27-30 postponed to Sept. 3-7, no spectators.

The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia from Sept. 10-13 canceled.

Safeway Open in Napa, California from Sept. 10-13, no spectators.

Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi from Oct. 1-4, no spectators.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas from Oct. 8-11, no spectators.

CJ Cup in Jeju Island, South Korea from Oct. 15-18 moved to Las Vegas, no spectators.

Zozo Championship in Inzai, Japan from Oct. 22-25 moved to Thousand Oaks, California, no spectators.

WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai from Oct. 29-Nov. 1 canceled.

Houston Open in Texas from Nov. 12-15 rescheduled to Nov. 5-8.

US LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya from Feb. 20-23 canceled.

HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore from Feb. 27-March 1 canceled.

Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island from March 5-8 canceled.

Founders Cup in Phoenix, Arizona from March 19-22 canceled.

Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California from March 26-29 postponed to Sept. 24-27 canceled.

ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California from April 2-5 postponed to Sept. 10-13, no spectators.

Lotte Championship in Hawaii from April 15-18 canceled.

LA Open in Los Angeles from April 23-26 canceled.

Mediheal Championship in Daly City, California from April 30-May 3 canceled.

Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Florida from May 14-17 postponed to Nov. 12-15 postponed to Nov. 19-22.

Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia from May 21-24 canceled.

ShopRite Classic in Atlantic City, New Jersey from May 29-31 postponed to July 31-Aug. 2 postponed to Oct. 2-4, no spectators.

U.S. Women’s Open in Houston, Texas from June 4-7 postponed to Dec. 10-13.

Meijer Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan from June 11-14 postponed to Oct. 1-4 canceled.

NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers from June 19-21 postponed to Aug. 28-30, no spectators.

Women’s US PGA Championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania from June 25-28 postponed to Oct. 8-11, no spectators.

Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio from July 9-12 postponed to July 23-26, no spectators.

Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Michigan from July 15-18 canceled.

Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France from July 23-26 postponed to Aug. 6-9 canceled.

Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio from Jul 31-Aug. 2, no spectators.

Ladies Scottish Open in Berwick from Aug. 13-16, no spectators.

Women’s British Open in Troon from Aug. 20-23, no spectators.

International Crown in St. Albans, England from Aug. 27-30 canceled.

Canadian Women’s Open in Vancouver from Sept. 3-6 canceled.

Portland Classic in Oregon from Sept. 10-13 postponed to Sept. 17-20, no spectators.

Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas from Oct. 1-4 postponed to Dec. 3-6.

LPGA Shanghai from Oct. 15-18 canceled.

BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea from Oct. 22-25 canceled.

Swinging Skirts in New Taipei, Taiwan from Oct. 29-Nov. 1 canceled.

Japan Classic in Ibaraki from Nov. 6-8 canceled.

Tour Championship in Naples, Florida from Nov. 19-22 postponed to Dec. 17-20.

European Tour

Kenya Open in Nairobi from March 12-15 canceled.

Indian Open in New Delhi from March 19-22 canceled.

Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 16-19 canceled.

China Open in Shenzhen from April 23-26 canceled.

Andalucia Masters in Sotogrande, Spain from April 30-May 3 postponed to Sept. 3-6, no spectators.

GolfSixes in Cascais, Portugal from May 9-10 canceled.

Made in Denmark in Farso from May 21-24 canceled.

Irish Open in Thomastown from May 28-31 moved to Ballymena from Sept. 24-27, no spectators.

Trophée Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco from June 4-7 canceled.

Scandinavian Mixed in Stockholm from June 11-14 canceled.

BMW International Open in Munich from June 25-28 canceled.

Open de France in Paris from July 2-5 canceled.

Scottish Open in North Berwick from July 9-12 postponed to Oct. 1-4, no spectators.

British Masters in Newcastle from July 30-Aug. 2 rescheduled to July 22-25, no spectators.

English Open in Birmingham, England from July 30-Aug. 2, no spectators.

English Championship in Ware from Aug. 6-9, no spectators.

Celtic Classic in Newport, Wales from Aug. 13-16, no spectators.

Czech Masters in Prague on Aug. 20-23 canceled.

Wales Open in Newport, Wales from Aug. 20-23, no spectators.

European Masters in Crans Montana, Switzerland from Aug. 27-30 canceled.

U.K. Championship in Sutton Coldfield, England from Aug. 27-30, no spectators.

BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England from Sept. 10-13 postponed to Oct. 8-11, no spectators.

Portugal Masters in Vilamoura from Sept. 10-13, no spectators.

Portugal Open in Obidas from Sept. 17-20, no spectators.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland from Oct. 1-4 canceled.

Scottish Championship in St Andrews from Oct. 15-18, no spectators.

Cyprus Open in Paphos from Oct. 29-Nov. 1, no spectators.

Cyprus Classic in Paphos from Nov. 5-8, no spectators.

Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya from Nov. 5-8 canceled.

Nedbank Challenge in Sun City, South Africa from Nov. 12-15 postponed to Dec. 3-6 canceled.

World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from Nov. 19-22 postponed to Dec. 10-13.

Asian Tour

Royal Cup in Pattaya, Thailand from March 12-15 postponed.

Bangabandhu Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh from March 25-28 postponed.

Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup in Chiba, Japan from May 7-10 canceled.

Shinhan Donghae Open in Nara, Japan from Sept. 10-13 canceled.

