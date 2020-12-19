Liverpool and Everton back as EPL frontrunners after wins ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 4:27 p.m.
1 of5 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's seventh goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Justin Setterfield/Pool via AP) Justin Setterfield/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's sixth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Justin Setterfield/Pool via AP) Justin Setterfield/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, scores his side's sixth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Justin Setterfield/Pool via AP) Justin Setterfield/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester City at the St Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP) Adrian Dennis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Everton's Yerry Mina controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — It's like the clock has been wound back 35 years with Liverpool and Everton as the English league frontrunners.
Seeing Liverpool at the top of the Premier League is a more familiar sight. A 7-0 rout of Crystal Palace on Saturday was the type of ruthless attacking display that helped Jürgen Klopp end the team's 30-year title drought last season.