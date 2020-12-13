Lock throws career-high 4 TDs, Broncos top Panthers 32-27 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Dec. 13, 2020 Updated: Dec. 13, 2020 4:44 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score and the Denver Broncos held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 32-27 on Sunday.
Lock connected on touchdown throws of 49 and 37 yards to rookie KJ Hamler and also threw scoring strikes to Nick Vannett and Tim Patrick to help the Broncos snap a two-game losing streak.