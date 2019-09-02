Long snapper Denney released after 14 seasons with Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Long snapper John Denney has been released after 14 seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Denney, 40, had been with the team longer than any other current player, but on Monday he became part of the Dolphins' purge of veterans.

Denney joined Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and played in 224 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Following his release he posted a thank-you to the organization, fans and teammates.

Over the weekend the Dolphins traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil, receiver Kenny Stills and linebacker Kiko Alonso, netting mostly draft picks in return. Miami is rebuilding and widely expected to be also-rans in 2019.

