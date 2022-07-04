Los Angeles 78, Phoenix 75

Cunningham 4-9 0-0 10, Peddy 4-7 0-0 10, Turner 2-2 0-0 4, Diggins-Smith 7-15 6-6 22, Taurasi 4-14 4-4 13, Gray 3-5 0-0 7, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, DeShields 1-4 5-6 7, Simms 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 15-16 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended