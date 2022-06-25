Los Angeles 85, Seattle 77

N.Ogwumike 12-18 0-0 24, Samuelson 7-10 0-1 17, Cambage 1-5 1-1 3, Sykes 6-15 2-3 15, Toliver 3-6 3-4 11, Nelson-Ododa 2-4 1-2 5, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, C.Ogwumike 0-4 2-2 2, Brown 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 34-72 9-13 85.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended