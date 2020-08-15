Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Leonard 57 32.4 532-1133 .470 123-325 356-402 .886 1543 27.1
George 48 29.6 343-782 .439 157-381 190-217 .876 1033 21.5
Harrell 63 27.8 471-812 .580 0-18 231-351 .658 1173 18.6
Williams 65 28.7 391-936 .418 111-315 292-339 .861 1185 18.2
Morris 19 28.9 74-174 .425 26-84 18-22 .818 192 10.1
Jackson 17 21.3 58-128 .453 26-63 19-21 .905 161 9.5
Shamet 53 27.4 158-391 .404 111-296 65-76 .855 492 9.3
Zubac 72 18.4 236-385 .613 0-2 124-166 .747 596 8.3
Beverley 51 26.3 147-341 .431 80-206 31-47 .660 405 7.9
Green 63 20.7 151-352 .429 92-238 36-48 .750 430 6.8
Harkless 50 22.8 112-217 .516 27-73 24-42 .571 275 5.5
Patterson 59 13.2 95-233 .408 67-172 35-43 .814 292 4.9
Kabengele 12 5.3 14-32 .438 9-20 5-5 1.000 42 3.5
McGruder 56 15.6 72-181 .398 24-89 19-34 .559 187 3.3
Coffey 18 8.8 23-54 .426 6-19 6-11 .545 58 3.2
Robinson 42 11.3 46-136 .338 19-67 11-19 .579 122 2.9
Noah 5 10.0 4-8 .500 0-0 6-8 .750 14 2.8
Mann 41 8.8 37-79 .468 7-20 18-27 .667 99 2.4
Motley 13 3.2 11-15 .733 1-1 5-7 .714 28 2.2
Walton 23 9.7 17-36 .472 9-21 7-9 .778 50 2.2
TEAM 72 241.4 2992-6425 .466 895-2410 1498-1894 .791 8377 116.3
OPPONENTS 72 241.4 2846-6494 .438 886-2566 1335-1766 .756 7913 109.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Leonard 54 348 402 7.1 280 4.9 113 0 103 149 33
George 24 248 272 5.7 185 3.9 113 0 68 125 20
Harrell 163 282 445 7.1 107 1.7 146 0 39 108 72
Williams 31 170 201 3.1 365 5.6 80 1 43 182 12
Morris 11 67 78 4.1 27 1.4 52 0 13 24 13
Jackson 6 45 51 3.0 54 3.2 38 0 5 28 4
Shamet 6 94 100 1.9 99 1.9 142 0 20 42 10
Zubac 197 346 543 7.5 82 1.1 168 0 16 61 66
Beverley 57 209 266 5.2 183 3.6 156 1 54 66 25
Green 77 311 388 6.2 49 .8 174 0 29 54 24
Harkless 47 153 200 4.0 48 1.0 120 0 49 46 30
Patterson 35 116 151 2.6 41 .7 54 0 7 21 3
Kabengele 1 10 11 .9 2 .2 9 0 2 2 2
McGruder 29 122 151 2.7 36 .6 74 0 26 24 8
Coffey 4 12 16 .9 14 .8 20 0 5 8 2
Robinson 5 55 60 1.4 46 1.1 55 0 13 26 8
Noah 5 11 16 3.2 7 1.4 9 0 1 6 1
Mann 10 45 55 1.3 53 1.3 46 0 11 18 5
Motley 3 7 10 .8 8 .6 6 0 3 5 0
Walton 2 13 15 .7 22 1.0 19 0 4 4 0
TEAM 767 2664 3431 47.7 1708 23.7 1594 4 511 1051 338
OPPONENTS 771 2491 3262 45.3 1709 23.7 1647 0 540 1013 338